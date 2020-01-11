Today is the 13th anniversary of the original iPhone

Thirteen years ago, Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone at Macworld. He introduced three seemingly new products- a mobile phone, an internet communications device and an iPod with touchscreen controls.

Fast forward to today, and the iPhone has evolved into something more. Through myriad tech advances and redesigns, the iPhone has received upgrades such as 3G network support and App Store, Retina display, iCloud, Siri, LTE, Lightning connector, Touch ID, Live Photos, 4K video recording, dual-lens, the absence of a headphone jack, waterproofing, OLED and currently, triple lens and night mode.

Apple has sold more than a billion iPhones when it came out in 2007, and currently Apple’s iPhone user base is about 1.4 billion. It’s rumored that the 2020 iPhones will have a major overhaul with 5G connectivity, new sizes, a new frame design and better AR and depth calculations due to a time-of-flight laser camera system.