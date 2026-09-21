Tom Marieb on iPhone Duo

Tom Marieb, hardware engineer and Vice President for Apple, talked with TechRadar, providing thoughts on the first foldable iPhone by Apple. The new foldable iPhone has been called the iPhone Duo, given a nano-texture display in matte to reduce crease visibility and glare.

The crease could be visible over time, and the vice president stated that they will be held accountable. The hinge of the device is something Tom was satisfied with, as the time to make the design right was as long as the company needed a hinge that was durable and felt smooth when closing and opening.

The hinge was something Apple took a lot of time to make right, as they didn’t want it to feel weird and wanted it to hold for a long time, meaning torque had to be adjusted under many different possibilities.

Preorders for the foldable iPhone are available next month.