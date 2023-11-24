Touch ID won’t appear on iPhone 16, as per report

The Touch ID won’t be making an appearance on the upcoming iPhone 16, as per a Weibo report.

A new post on the Weibo social media platform revealed that the chips for enabling Touch ID have been shut down, and the remaining units are dedicated to the iPhone SE 3. Apparently, Apple will be doing away with the feature for authentication on the next iPhone lineup. Rumors have backed up the claim that Apple will be moving away from the fingerprint scanner.

It’s believed that the fourth-generation iPhone SE will have Face ID to replace Touch ID. However, the Cupertino-based company is making plans to develop an under-display fingerprint technology that might launch in 2026, which falls at the same period as under-display Face ID is expected to come out.

The Weibo source has had a credible history, predicting the A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 and the A16 appearing on the iPhone 14 Pro.