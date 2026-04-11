iPhone

Trial Production for iPhone Fold Begins

By Samantha Wiley
Trial Production for iPhone Fold Begins

Foxconn, Apple’s partner, has begun iPhone Fold trial production. This comes before they start mass production, as Apple has plans to start in July, as long as they encounter no issues during this period.


Apple looks to be on schedule for the release of its foldable iPhone this year. Recent rumors hint that the device will not be released in September but could be released after the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro.

Trial Production for iPhone Fold Begins

The iPhone fold is going to be the first foldable device produced by Apple. It is anticipated to have a 7.8-inch display when open and 5.5 when closed. It is measured at 4.5mm when open. Apple has been working on making creases as minimal as possible with a design that is almost invisible, with a fold in the middle of the device.


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