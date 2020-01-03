TSMC Reportedly Producing A14 Chip for 2020 iPhones

A recent report says that TSMC or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will be the sole supplier of the custom SoC chip for the iPhone. The foundry is expected to begin the manufacture of the A14 chip in Q2 of 2020.

The new SoC chip will make use of the company’s 5-nanometer process, which is smaller than its predecessors A12 and A13. Apple has touted how they were the first to have smartphones with the 7nm processors on their iPhones.

Most of TSMC’s resources will be towards producing Apple’s chips, but it’s more likely that the 2020 iPhones will be the first to ship with the 5nm processors too. It’s rumored that the iPhone lineup for 2020 will have a refreshed look, OLED displays with new dimensions, 5G cellular speed and a 3D ToF sensor at the rear camera.

We can expect the announcement to come this fall, and a successor to the iPhone SE sooner than that.