iPhone

Two Big Camera Upgrades Being Tested For the iPhone 18 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Digital Chat Station, Weibo user, reports that Apple is currently testing two big improvements for the rear camera of the iPhone. The main camera that’s being tested features a variable aperture that lets it adjust to the level of light that gets into its sensor.


The report corroborates past rumors of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models featuring a better main camera featuring a variable aperture. The first person to say that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max model will have a new, better camera with this type of lens was Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple supply chain analyst. In addition, a new telephoto camera that has a larger aperture is also currently in testing.

Other rumors hint that the iPhone 18 Pro could receive a teleconverter for better focal length, zoom, and a 24MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are anticipated to be released with the foldable iPhone in the fall of this year.


