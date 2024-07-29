Two iPhones to come with 5G Chip designed by Apple

Apple is reportedly working on their own 5G Chip for iPhones for 6 years since 2018, with the project having been delayed multiple times and has dealt with several challenges, but the project might soon be coming to fruition.

Ming-Chi Kuo recently posted on X, formerly Twitter, that two Apple devices will feature the company’s new 5G modem in 2025.

The Ultra-thin iPhone 17 and the fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature Apple’s own 5G Chip, both of which are set to release next year. All iPhones currently feature Qualcomm modems for cell connection. Apple expanded its 5G modem supply agreement alongside Qualcomm until 2026, Apple’s adjustment to its own design of the 5G Chip will likely be done gradually over several years.

Apple and Qualcomm had a lawsuit settled in 2019 for $1billion, wherein Apple sued for unpaid royalty rebates and over anticompetitive practices. Apple acquired a big portion of the smartphone modem of Intel in 2019, in line with their efforts of designing their 5G Chip.