Two New iPhone 14 case colors to arrive in spring

Apple will launch two new leather case colors for its iPhone 14 model according to a leak online.

Twitter user ‘Majin Bu’ said that Apple will have two new additions to the existing color range, which will be a brown and violet-purple color. The leak included images of the new case options. Currently, iPhone 14 leather cases are limited to Umber, Orange, Midnight, Ink, and Forest Green. There’s even a suggestion as to what names they will be given- ‘Golden Brown’ and ‘Deep Violet’.

It’s not unusual for Apple to introduce new color cases every now and then, and the Twitter user is known for accurate leaks, which include the iPhone 13 refreshed case colors, among others. The user said that the brown and violet-purple leather cases will be part of the iPhone 14 ‘spring collection’, but did not offer any other details aside from the images. There’s also no exact date for its launch.