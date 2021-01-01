Two Prototype Folding iPhones pass durability test

Economic Daily News has recently reported that two yet to be released folding iPhones have passed internal durability testing.

Apple’s hinge system was put through its paces and was designed in the company’s Foxconn factory in China. The first model was rumored to have two screens and matched the prototype suggested in June 2020 by Jon Prosser. Apple has recently filed a patent for a device that has two separate displays connected via a hinge.

The second model is rumored to be a clamshell type similar to the Moto RAZR and the Galaxy Z Flip with a display that may use Samsung’s OLED technology. There were reports that Apple ordered a large number of foldable mobile displays in 2020.

The report did not say if the two Apple devices had different hinges, and that the test units were shells with little to not internal hardware.

It’s believed that foldable iPhones may appear in 2022 or 2023. The last patent pointing to foldable iPhones began in 2016 and shows how the concept has progressed.