iPhone

Two Sizes coming for the 20th Anniversary iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Two Sizes coming for the 20th Anniversary iPhone

Apple is increasing its work for its rumored 20th anniversary iPhone, which they are planning to launch in 2027. Many rumors have claimed that the 20th anniversary iPhone will have a curved glass edge-to-edge display for a visual borderless effect.


Two 20th anniversary models are planned to be released, similar to the size of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro, which are anticipated to have the same measurements as our current iPhone 17 Pro, meaning that the 20th anniversary iPhone could come in 6.9 and or 6.3 inches.

Two Sizes coming for the 20th Anniversary iPhone

Apple is looking to launch the 20th anniversary iPhone with an iPhone fold 2, with the devices adopting a 2nm A21 chip. An iPhone 19 is also rumored to be in development, expected to have a different A21 chip, which might be a base chip.

Apple is looking to shake up its release cycle, releasing the Pro models first with the base iPhone 18 releasing next year.


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