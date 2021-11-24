UAE iPhone 12 models gets recall over sound issue

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone models sold in UAE have been issued a recall over audio component concerns.

The problem largely affects only iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 models, and not iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini models. In a statement, the Cupertino-based company revealed that it determined a small percentage of the said devices may have been experiencing sound issues that’s due to a faulty component on the receiver module.

Apple further said that the models affected were manufactured from October 2020 to April 2021. The exact number of devices that have the issue are undisclosed, but Apple said there is a way to check and see if your iPhone 12 may be affected.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 users who are not hearing anything during calls can bring their smartphones to an Apple authorized service provider or a nearby Apple Store. Apple says that eligible devices will receive a free service to fix the audio issue.