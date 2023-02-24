Uber iPhone app Adds Live Activities support

The Uber app for iPhone will be receiving Live Activities updates for users around the globe.

Uber users can already download and update their apps at the App Store. Live Activities will make it easier for users to track their Uber rides and view pertinent information, including license plate number, vehicle description, trip status, and an ETA without having to open the app.

The Uber Live Activities feature goes live on more than 1,200 cities. During the WWDC 2022, Apple mentioned that Uber will be one of the first to support Live Activities. Testing has been done since last year in selected regions. An Uber spokesperson said that the feature will also arrive on its Uber Eats app ‘in the coming months’.

Uber joins other third-party apps that provide support for Live Activities, including CARROT Weather, ParkMobile, Citymapper, and Flighty. The Uber app is free to download on the App Store.