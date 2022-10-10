UK Apple Store already preparing for the iPhone 15 launch

An Apple Store in the UK is already preparing for the eventual launch of the iPhone 15.

An internal memo sent to workers at Apple Milton Keynes reveals that they are not allowed to go on leave between September 15 and October 7 of 2023, and December 2 through the beginning of January 2024. Any filed leaves during the mentioned period will result in a denial by the store managers. This is presumably to account for the large number of traffic in the holiday and fall period when the iPhone 15 launches.

The Cupertino-based company usually stops any time off during the holidays and before a new product launches by sending a memo to employees via an internal app. Store managers are told to relay the information and presented in a way to be ‘better equipped’ for next year’s ‘high velocity moments’.

Blockout dates usually indicate the date of the iPhone 15 launch, but as for now there haven’t been any announcements yet.