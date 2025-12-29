iPhone

Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Being Tested By Apple for the Foldable iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Being Tested By Apple for the Foldable iPhone

It has been reported that Apple is testing their UFG or ultra-thin flexible glass for the foldable iPhone, since the glass could potentially fix the creasing issue that most foldable devices face. Digital Chat Station, a leaker from Weibo, said that the company is evaluating uneven UFG panels, whereas they use thinner glass in the area that folds for better flexibility.


This may be late timing in Apple’s cycle for development, but it does not lead or hint to a delay for the foldable iPhone. The company is likely moving on from the validation of design to early production where major decisions for hardware are already done.

Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Being Tested By Apple for the Foldable iPhone

Apple testing ultra-thin flexible glass could be an attempt to validate the way it will be applied, instead of it being a decision on to utilize the technology. The company could have UTG solutions that are more mature that may be the next solution if the requirements are not met.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS + Cell Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS + Cell Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Will Depend On Samsung More Due to RAM Prices Increasing
Apple Will Depend On Samsung More Due to RAM Prices Increasing
1 Min Read
Year-end Summary Rolled Out For ChatGPT
Year-end Summary Rolled Out For ChatGPT
1 Min Read
The AirTag 4-pack is $34 Off
The AirTag 4-pack is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Trial Production For iPhone 18 Starting In February
Trial Production For iPhone 18 Starting In February
1 Min Read
Apple Fined by AGCM in Italy Over App Tracking Transparency
Apple Fined by AGCM in Italy Over App Tracking Transparency
1 Min Read
Extended Return Policy Applies to Apple Holiday Purchases
Extended Return Policy Applies to Apple Holiday Purchases
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $20 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Exynos 2600 Chip 2nm Process Revealed by Samsung
Exynos 2600 Chip 2nm Process Revealed by Samsung
1 Min Read
New Celebrity Ad Campaign Featuring Travis Scott Released by Beats
New Celebrity Ad Campaign Featuring Travis Scott Released by Beats
1 Min Read
Australia Getting Hypertension Notification Feature
Australia Getting Hypertension Notification Feature
1 Min Read
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Chip 16GB RAM/512GB is $250 Off
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Chip 16GB RAM/512GB is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?