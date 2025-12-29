Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass Being Tested By Apple for the Foldable iPhone

It has been reported that Apple is testing their UFG or ultra-thin flexible glass for the foldable iPhone, since the glass could potentially fix the creasing issue that most foldable devices face. Digital Chat Station, a leaker from Weibo, said that the company is evaluating uneven UFG panels, whereas they use thinner glass in the area that folds for better flexibility.

This may be late timing in Apple’s cycle for development, but it does not lead or hint to a delay for the foldable iPhone. The company is likely moving on from the validation of design to early production where major decisions for hardware are already done.

Apple testing ultra-thin flexible glass could be an attempt to validate the way it will be applied, instead of it being a decision on to utilize the technology. The company could have UTG solutions that are more mature that may be the next solution if the requirements are not met.