Under display Face ID not arriving for iPhone 17 Pro

Apple may not have an under-display Face ID for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, according to Ross Young.

Young shared a post on social media platform X recently, saying that the iPhone 17 Pro will have an under-display Face ID, with a possibility that it will arrive on the iPhone 17 Pro Max model as well. After a quick turnaround, Young then went back on his word and said it would probably not arrive on next year’s iPhone Pro lineup.

Under-display Face ID has been the topic of rumors, but so far it has not materialized or been announced by Apple. Last year, Young also said the same thing and laid out a roadmap for the iPhone 17 Pro having the feature. Although it will be equipped with under-display Face ID, the smartphone will still have a hole for the front camera. The absence of the hole is believed to be for the iPhone 19 Pro.