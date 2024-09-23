iPhone

Under display Face ID not arriving for iPhone 17 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Pro

Apple may not have an under-display Face ID for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, according to Ross Young.

Advertisements

Young shared a post on social media platform X recently, saying that the iPhone 17 Pro will have an under-display Face ID, with a possibility that it will arrive on the iPhone 17 Pro Max model as well. After a quick turnaround, Young then went back on his word and said it would probably not arrive on next year’s iPhone Pro lineup.

iPhone 17 Pro

Under-display Face ID has been the topic of rumors, but so far it has not materialized or been announced by Apple. Last year, Young also said the same thing and laid out a roadmap for the iPhone 17 Pro having the feature. Although it will be equipped with under-display Face ID, the smartphone will still have a hole for the front camera. The absence of the hole is believed to be for the iPhone 19 Pro.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
AirPods Pro 2
AirPods Pro 2 appear in refurbished lineup in the US
1 Min Read
iPhone
‘28 Years Later’ film to be shot on iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Halfbrick+
Halfbrick+ game bundle goes live
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 to have 120Hz ProMotion screen
1 Min Read
M4 iPad
Apple looking to fix M4 iPad Pro and iPadOS 18 crashing problem
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
More US states to have iPhone driver’s license support
1 Min Read
iPhone
Next iPhone lineup to use 3nm chip
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
First iPhone 16 customers start receiving their orders
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
New firmware launches for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2
1 Min Read
Lost your password?