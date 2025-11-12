iPhone

Under-Screen 24MP Camera Coming to iPhone Fold

By Samantha Wiley
Rumors are making rounds that the iPhone Fold will have a 24MP camera that is built in the inner display of the device, under-screen. This is a first for the industry according to the most recent report on equity research by JP Morgan.


Technology for under-display cameras were utilized for some phones operating on Android, but have a tendency to have sensors that have low resolution, given it is beneath the layers. The iPhone Fold is also expected to have a rear camera with dual lens. 

Mark Gurman stated that it will be equipped with four cameras in total. One will be in front, another would be the inner camera, and two situated at the rear.  His expectation is that the device could be released in the fall of next year, while the Mizuho Securities from Japan thinks that it will be delayed until 2027, which is possible since Apple is taking time to decide on important elements like the hinge.


