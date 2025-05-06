iPhone

Under-Screen Face ID headed to iPhone 18 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18 Pro

The Information recently said that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models will have a new, under-screen Face ID technology.

The report said that the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro will have a camera hole found on the top left screen, an adjustment for the front camera, and Face ID hidden under the screen. The inclusion of this feature eliminates the need for the small pill area at the top. However, it’s yet to be determined if Dynamic Island will be left out or reintegrated in some way.

iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 is still a year away but there are rumors already circulating online. Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 17 lineup this September, with the accompanying software unveiled during this year’s WWDC. The under-screen feature has been corroborated by analyst Ross Young, As is customary for Apple, the iPhone 18 lineup might make an appearance in September 2026.

