iPhone

Unified Rear Look Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

By Samantha Wiley
Unified Rear Look Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

Next year’s iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly no longer use the iPhone 17 Pro’s two-tone look on its rear casing and instead will be using a more aesthetic, seamless design.


Current iPhone 17 Pro models have a glass cutout for MagSafe charging at the rear, and there is a difference in color between the cutout for Ceramic Shield 2 and the aluminum frame.

Unified Rear Look Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models may be dropping the two-tone design, as shared by Instant Digital, a Chinese leaker on Weibo. Apple has seemingly revamped the replacement process for the iPhone’s back glass to reduce the distinction in color between the aluminum frame and the glass, giving the device a unified look.

Next year’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to be equipped with the A20 Pro chips made with the recent 2nm process by TSMC and the Apple-designed C2 modem. The devices are anticipated to be released along with the first foldable iPhone of the company in September next year.


Latest News
New HomePod Mini Announcement Could Be Closing In
New HomePod Mini Announcement Could Be Closing In
1 Min Read
The Baseus 45W PicoGo C1 USB-C Charger Is $14 Off
The Baseus 45W PicoGo C1 USB-C Charger Is $14 Off
1 Min Read
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales
1 Min Read
HomePod Mini Marked Discontinued or on Backorder, Hinting At A Revamped Version
HomePod Mini Marked Discontinued or on Backorder, Hinting At A Revamped Version
1 Min Read
Juice Packs For iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air Released By Mophie
Juice Packs For iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air Released By Mophie
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $40 Off
The AirPods 4 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Fitness+ Under Review
Apple Fitness+ Under Review
1 Min Read
OLED Display May Be Exclusive To M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro Models
OLED Display May Be Exclusive To M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro Models
1 Min Read
New Satellite Features In Development for the iPhone
New Satellite Features In Development for the iPhone
2 Min Read
The 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is $50 Off
The 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Severance and F1 The Movie Earns Nominations For Emmy Awards
Severance and F1 The Movie Earns Nominations For Emmy Awards
1 Min Read
Leaders of Apple TV Reflect On Their Success
Leaders of Apple TV Reflect On Their Success
1 Min Read
Lost your password?