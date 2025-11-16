Unified Rear Look Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

Next year’s iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly no longer use the iPhone 17 Pro’s two-tone look on its rear casing and instead will be using a more aesthetic, seamless design.

Current iPhone 17 Pro models have a glass cutout for MagSafe charging at the rear, and there is a difference in color between the cutout for Ceramic Shield 2 and the aluminum frame.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models may be dropping the two-tone design, as shared by Instant Digital, a Chinese leaker on Weibo. Apple has seemingly revamped the replacement process for the iPhone’s back glass to reduce the distinction in color between the aluminum frame and the glass, giving the device a unified look.

Next year’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to be equipped with the A20 Pro chips made with the recent 2nm process by TSMC and the Apple-designed C2 modem. The devices are anticipated to be released along with the first foldable iPhone of the company in September next year.