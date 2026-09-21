United States iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Snapdragon X80 Modem

A teardown has been uploaded by TechInsights for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, verifying that models of the iPhone sold in the United States feature the Snapdragon X80 Modem from Qualcomm.

Globally, the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro are equipped with the C2 modem manufactured by Apple, but the iPhone 18 Pro Max in the United States does not use the C2 Modem; only those outside the United States do.

No explanation has been provided yet by Apple on why the iPhone 18 Pro Max in the United States is still given a modem from Qualcomm. The C2 modem is manufactured by Apple, adding support for 5G ultra-fast mmWave, providing upgrades and better power efficiency in uploads compared to the previous modem.

A mmWave 5G antenna has been identified in the new iPhone Pro Max models in the United States, manufactured by Apple.