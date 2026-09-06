Upcoming 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Be The Next Big Design Since the iPhone X

The upcoming 20th anniversary iPhone is rumored to have the next significant redesign since the iPhone X came out. Next year the iPhone will be turning 20. The iPhone was first unveiled by Steve Jobs back in 2007.

Apple is rumored to be making a new iPhone with significant changes in design. Curved glass around the edges and corners with a thinner bezel for the screen may appear to commemorate the event. This will be the biggest redesign since the release of the iPhone X back in 2017.

Apple released the iPhone X in 2017, removing the button for Touch ID and replacing it with the first Face ID for the iPhone. There have been many rumors for this 20th anniversary iPhone, with some stating that it looks to be cancelled, but for now it looks to still be in development. The ambitious design change is yet to be seen if Apple will be able to achieve this by next year.