The upcoming 20th anniversary iPhone 20 “Pro” is said to feature the same design for the glass as the current iPhone Air, but features a curvature that is more pronounced on all sides. The upcoming device is said to use the same material for the glass that was used for the iPhone Air, just adjusted to feature better curvature and a curved effect across the screen of the device. A post shared an illustration that shows a rounded rear and front glass that meet a polished, narrow metallic frame in gold, with the physical buttons, protruding rear camera, and antenna lines being seen.

Given the previous rumors that came with the illustrations, comparisons have been made, and a design concept has been made between the iPhone Air and iPhone X as the reference for a slim appearance and a design that looks more modern for the iPhone, while the glass curvature rounds out the edges. Both devices feature a frame that is polished.

A report made by Fixed Focus Digital in the past also builds on the current rumor they are stating that a modified iPhone Air was done by Apple to make a more rounded component for the glass of their upcoming 20th anniversary iPhone, and it helped with costs in manufacturing while helping with heat dissipation and thinness of the device. Apple is expected to release a special iPhone to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the device, with a release expected in the fall of next year. Many reports have described the device as the iPhone 20, while Apple has not given an official name for the device.

Apple could skip the 19 names for the iPhone for the anniversary of the iPhone, like how they introduced the iPhone X back in 2017. The device is said to have a significant redesign, something that has not happened since the iPhone X.