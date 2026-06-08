iPhone

Upcoming Foldable iPhone Colors Not Decided, Black May Not Be an Option

By Samantha Wiley
Upcoming Foldable iPhone Colors Not Decided, Black May Not Be an Option

Apple has not decided whether the foldable iPhone will be available in black. The color is under consideration but not confirmed to be part of the color lineup, a question that Apple has yet to decide on, as mass production is closing in with its release in September.


The foldable iPhone is rumored to come in only two colors, with white confirmed and the second still obscure. Supply chain sources claim the second color looks similar to the Deep Blue finish of the iPhone 17 Pro in Indigo.

Upcoming Foldable iPhone Colors Not Decided, Black May Not Be an Option


OLED Panels from Samsung Display are now in mass production, and as of now, mock models for the device have only been seen in white. With a price tag of $2,000, the color of the device is unlikely to be a decisive factor in purchasing the device, so it allows Apple to keep the color options short.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be announced later this year alongside the foldable iPhone with the Ultra branding.


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