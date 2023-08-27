Upcoming iPhone 15 cable reported to have no MFi and Only 2.0 transfer speeds

A leaker recently posted on social media that the upcoming iPhone 15 cable won’t have MFi and limited data transfer speeds.

@MajinBuOfficial posted on X images of the purported iPhone 15 USB C cable and details surrounding the accessory. The leaker alleged that it will have 16 pins, will be 1.6 meters long, is thicker and more resistant, and won’t have the MFi certification. More importantly, it will have USB 2.0 data transfer speeds.

The USB cable is roughly the same as current cables in Macs in terms of transfer speeds. This coincides with claims that Apple will be throttling data speeds for non-MFi accessories. As for the switch to USB C, it’s largely believed that Apple is complying with regulations to have a single cable for charging.

New iPhone 15 USB C Cable Info Confirmed

1.6M long

16Pins

Thicker and more resistant

USB 2.0 20V3A

No MFI pic.twitter.com/WV4unodWPg — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 23, 2023

The leaker doesn’t have the greatest or most accurate reputation, which means the public should wait for the official launch and announcement of the iPhone 15 lineup.