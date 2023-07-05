Upcoming iPhone 15 Lineup rumored to have bigger batteries

A post on Weibo claims that the iPhone 15 models will have bigger battery capacities.

The iPhone 15 is set to be revealed during the fall season, and recent rumors suggest that it will have a bigger battery compared to the iPhone 14 lineup. The iPhone generation will have anywhere between 350 to 600 mAh more across the board- the base model will have a 3,877 mAh battery compared to the iPhone 14’s 3,279mAh, while the Plus model will have a 4,912mAh compared to the former’s 4,325mAh.

The Pro model will have a 3,650mAh compared to its predecessor’s 3,200mAh, while the Pro Max variant will have a 4,852mAh capacity compared to the 4,323mAh of the former. While it may be good news for consumers, the factual accuracy may not be correct.

Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup is set to be revealed in this year’s fall season.