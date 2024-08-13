Upcoming iPhone 17 Slim dubbed ‘iPhone Air’

Next year’s iPhone 17 ‘Slim’ model could be renamed to iPhone ‘Air’, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Advertisements

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said the change was spurred by the fourth model being a commercial failure, citing the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 12 mini as examples. Rumors surrounding the ‘Slim’ model are uncertain, and it’s believed that the device will be rebranded as an ‘Air’ model in order to boost sales. The approach would offer a thinner design that would be right alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17, and Gurman said it would be like the MacBook Air in this regard.

Gurman believes that the ‘air’ model will prove to be more popular than the Plus and mini models, and it will be a significant step in Apple’s books. He did mention that the new model will not arrive in 2026 but rather in 2027.