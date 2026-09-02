Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Could Come in Black

The upcoming iPhone Pro devices could come in Black, Dark Cherry and Sky Blue, with the Silver colorway likely to be skipped by Apple. The iPhone 18 Pro is now in full mass production and will have the new signature color in Dark Cherry, similar to how the iPhone 16 Pro had Cosmic Orange.

A silver color for the iPhone is likely to not be made by Apple with no trace of the color found for the upcoming device. Rumors suggest that black is still a variation of the device that is uncertain. The three colors from this year will be replaced with the new iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apple announced their yearly iPhone event is to be held on September 9, and the company is anticipated to unveil the first foldable iPhone with the Ultra branding alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.