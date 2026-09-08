Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Getting Upgrades in Camera

Apple is looking to develop a wider set of improvements for the camera of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro found in iOS 27. This was found in the beta code for iOS 27, with 5 features that could premiere on the device.

The device is expected to get highlight warnings and focus peaking to sharpen the focus of the camera with the use of a colored outline and a different overlay that warns the user when there is overexposure. It will have manual focus and exposure scopes; these things make a histogram or waveform to help identify exposure during photo capture, aperture-based image correction to change how images are made, and repeated self-timer shots where you can take multiple photos that are timed instead of doing it one at a time.

The features mentioned are not available to users in the beta, meaning that Apple could push these features back from the release this month. Other things found in the code look to be two controllers, so Apple might be looking to branch out.