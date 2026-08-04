Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Predicted To Be More Pricey

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro could be more expensive than the current iPhone 17 Pro by $250 to $300 due to the higher costs in memory and silicon. Apple is dealing with shortages in global components, and the 2nm silicon with NAND and DRAM costs could be the driving force of the increased prices.

Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Q3 earnings call did not make comments when asked if the company plans to increase the prices for iPhones when the foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max release this September, but a lot of analysts believe that the device will increase in price.

Apple is going to be launching the first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September this year, with the base iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18e releasing in the spring of next year, as Apple is looking to shake up its launch cycle for its devices.