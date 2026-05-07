iPhone

Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro to Remain Using Aluminum Finish

By Samantha Wiley
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro to Remain Using Aluminum Finish

The same aluminum finish from the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be carried over to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, even as concerns were raised about the durability. The iPhone 17 Pro has an issue of surface chipping, with the company not accepting recourse. The issue came from the aluminum alloy material characteristics.


The iPhone 17 Pro tried a different material from titanium frame, as Apple used them for their Pro models in the past two years. Anodized aluminum has been adopted but comes with durability issues on its surface.

Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro to Remain Using Aluminum Finish

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro is coming in 4 colors: Dark Gray, Light Blue, Silver, and Dark Cherry. Dark Cherry is expected to be the new signature color for the device, coming in a shade of red similar to wine. Apple is releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September with the foldable iPhone.


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