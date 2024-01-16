iPhone

Upcoming iPhone models might have Wi-Fi 6E and higher RAM

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

A new report claims that Apple will have the next iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone have more memory and support for Wi-Fi 6E.

In a Haitong International Securities research note, analyst Jeff Pu said that all the upcoming iPhone 16 models will have increased memory of up to 8GB RAM, which can contribute to better multitasking performance on the device. In the current iPhone 15 lineup, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 8GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 only have 6GB of RAM.

iPhone

In addition, Pu mentioned that the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 will have Wi-Fi 6E support. This technology connects to the 6GHz band when possible to allow reduced signal interference and faster wireless speeds. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 lineup this year, typically in September, but the exact date is not yet determined.

