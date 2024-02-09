Upcoming iPhone SE may have a new design

A new rumor suggests that the third iteration of the iPhone SE will feature an all-new design.
It’s believed that the iPhone SE 4 will have a similar appearance to the iPhone 14, including its Dynamic Island and single camera. Furthermore, the launch period has been tentatively set to 2024. On the X social media, a leaker with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ claims that the iPhone SE 4 will be similar to the iPhone 16 albeit with dimensions of an iPhone XR, with Dynamic Island and a rear camera. Majin Bu mentioned that his post ‘should not be taken seriously.’
Bu’s leak coincide with previous reports about a redesign for the budget iPhone. Other analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo has not posted anything about the SE model as the 2024 launch was ultimately postponed for another date. Apple has not made any mention of an upcoming next-generation iPhone SE yet.