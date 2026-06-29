Upcoming iPhones Could See an Increase in Price

Apple will be releasing the foldable iPhone, as well as the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models later this year in September. However, all of them could see a higher price tag. Apple has increased prices across all its devices, with the upcoming iPhone model to increase by 10 to 20%.

The foldable iPhone is already expected to be priced at over $2,000, making it the priciest iPhone. In comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max with the 2TB spec is currently priced at $1,999.

The rumor comes right after Apple made the choice to increase prices across their devices as they are no longer able to tank the increased costs in components and chips. Historically, Apple has been able to tank the prices instead of having consumers be affected by this.

The iPhone Pro base 256GB model could be priced at about $1,300-$1,400, increased from $1,199.