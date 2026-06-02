iPhone

Upgrade for iPhone 18 Pro Camera to Cost More than Half for Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Upgrade for iPhone 18 Pro Camera to Cost More than Half for Apple

The new variable aperture lens for the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models will cost the company 50% more than the unit camera that is used for the current models we have. Variable aperture is one of those relentless rumors for the iPhone over the last couple of years.


The part has a 50% higher average selling price compared to the plastic seven-element lens that Apple uses for the main camera of the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple’s supplier will be Sunny Optical, providing about 40% or half of the orders.

Upgrade for iPhone 18 Pro Camera to Cost More than Half for Apple

Sunny Optical has recently become a new supplier for Apple for CCM or compact camera modules, with the camera initially produced for the MacBook Neo.

Sunny Optical has also locked in orders for components for two devices from OpenAI, such as a mobile device. Apple will be releasing the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models later this year with the foldable iPhone.


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