Upgraded Neural Engine heading to upcoming iPhone 16

A better Neural Engine technology is reportedly coming to the iPhone 16 lineup.

The next-generation M4 and A18 chips, notably for future Mac and iPhone models, are well underway. These chips are believed to have improved Neural Engine technology and more cores, according to Economic Daily News. What this could mean is improved machine learning and AI capabilities that will go alongside the release of iOS 18. It’s also said that iOS 18 will have generative AI functions for Apple Music, Messages, Shortcuts, Siri, and others. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is working on a generative AI and will have an official statement in 2024.

The M4 chip is believed to arrive on Mac models in 2025 at the earliest, while the A18 chip is expected to be integrated into the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup. Apple might make an announcement during this year’s WWDC.