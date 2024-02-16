iPhone

Upgraded Neural Engine heading to upcoming iPhone 16

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

A better Neural Engine technology is reportedly coming to the iPhone 16 lineup.

Advertisements

The next-generation M4 and A18 chips, notably for future Mac and iPhone models, are well underway. These chips are believed to have improved Neural Engine technology and more cores, according to Economic Daily News. What this could mean is improved machine learning and AI capabilities that will go alongside the release of iOS 18. It’s also said that iOS 18 will have generative AI functions for Apple Music, Messages, Shortcuts, Siri, and others. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is working on a generative AI and will have an official statement in 2024.

iPhone 16

The M4 chip is believed to arrive on Mac models in 2025 at the earliest, while the A18 chip is expected to be integrated into the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup. Apple might make an announcement during this year’s WWDC.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Music
‘Heartbreak’ and ‘Love’ personalized stations arrive in Apple Music
1 Min Read
HomePod
HomePod SharePlay feature removed from tvOS and iOS 17.4 beta
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
Apple’s AirTag is Down to Just $24
1 Min Read
Kimi app
Movie Piracy App Kimi booted from App Store
1 Min Read
Invasion
Apple TV+ ‘Invasion’ gets third season green light
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
OLED MacBook Pro might be delayed
1 Min Read
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini Drops to Just $1,199
1 Min Read
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Apple TV+ ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ canceled
1 Min Read
new iPad and MacBook Air
March might bring new iPad and MacBook Air models
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro Max to have unprecedented battery life
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The Second Generation AirPods Pro is 24% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Plus
Online leaker suggests iPhone 16 Plus will have lower battery capacity
1 Min Read
Lost your password?