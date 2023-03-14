US Apple store starts selling refurbished iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 lineup in refurbished edition is now available to buy on its online store in the US.

Apple today added the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 refurbished units at a lower price compared to their brand-new counterparts. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most expensive at $849, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro at $759 and iPhone 13 at $619. It seems that the iPhone 13 mini is not available at this time.

The refurbished models are available in varying configurations, as well as capacities and color options. However, there’s only a limited stock to the products so those who are interested can look them up at Apple.com (US region). The ‘refurbished’ tag refers to unlocked models that are similar in appearance and function over its brand-new units and are fitted with a new case, USB-C to Lightning cable, and batteries.