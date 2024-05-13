iPhone

US iPhone sales remain steady despite weakening smartphone demand

By Samantha Wiley
A report from Counterpoint Research suggests that the demand for smartphones is weakening, but Apple’s market share remains steady.

New research said that US smartphone shipments have fallen 8%, but Apple has a firm hold on the market share at 52%. While the figure does not mean the iPhone has a monopoly, the report says that the market is shrinking, as the US smartphone market has been in a steady decline for 6 consecutive quarters. In the last quarter, the main reason was a sales difference due to a ‘difficult 2022 holiday season’, where the iPhone 14 lineup was affected by COVID-related delays.

Counterpoint also said that the decline was due to less interest in the Android phone sub-$300 market. In comparison, Samsung enjoyed the best Q1 high in 4 years and had a 31% market share during the launch of the S24 Galaxy series.

