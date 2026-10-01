iPhone

Users of iPhone 18 Pro Report Crackling Sound in Speaker

By Samantha Wiley
Users of iPhone 18 Pro Report Crackling Sound in Speaker

Users of the new iPhone 18 Pro have detected a sound that is described as crackling in the speaker of the new iPhone. The issue is described as random clicking, a faint pop or tick, or a crackle from the speaker.


The sound is reported to be heard consistently by owners when using apps that have sound, such as notifications, scrolling, or when using an app. It also appears when cellular connection calls are made. Fixing screen brightness and turning on Airplane mode also makes the noise.

Users of iPhone 18 Pro Report Crackling Sound in Speaker

iOS 27.0.1 was released by Apple the day before to repair an issue that has caused the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to restart when authentication via Face ID failed. No mention of a speaker fix was found, meaning the update did not fix anything.

No one has an idea what is causing the issue.


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