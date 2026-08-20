iPhone

Variable Aperture Lens Reportedly Exclusive for iPhone 18 Pro Max

By Samantha Wiley
Variable Aperture Lens Reportedly Exclusive for iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro could feature a new camera exclusive for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Rumors dating back 2024 suggest that Apple is looking to add a variable aperture camera for the iPhone 18 Pro devices, and until now it was believed that the camera upgrade would come on both the Pro and Pro Max models.


Now, it doesn’t look to be the case with the camera reportedly to be exclusive for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It’s been revealed that eventually the variable aperture lens would be adopted by the device in the Tata Electronics internal file leak back in June.

Variable Aperture Lens Reportedly Exclusive for iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro was not seen in the file that was leaked but it was not sure if the device would not get the camera. A variable aperture has never been integrated by Apple for the iPhone.

Apple is expected to release the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September this year.


Latest News
Release for AirPods With Camera Imminent
Release for AirPods With Camera Imminent
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $44 Off
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $44 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Warned by Commerce Secretary in United States Not to Buy Memory from China
Apple Warned by Commerce Secretary in United States Not to Buy Memory from China
1 Min Read
First EV Ferrari Designed by Jony Ive Sold at Auction for $40 million
First EV Ferrari Designed by Jony Ive Sold at Auction for $40 million
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 4 Could Get Many Models and New Features
AirPods Pro 4 Could Get Many Models and New Features
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off
1 Min Read
110 Countries Sent Threat Notifications by Apple Regarding Attacks
110 Countries Sent Threat Notifications by Apple Regarding Attacks
1 Min Read
Canada and United States Businesses Can Promote Themselves on Apple Maps
Canada and United States Businesses Can Promote Themselves on Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Apple Ad in Italy Pulled Down Due to Complaints
Apple Ad in Italy Pulled Down Due to Complaints
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $59 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Base iPhone 18 To Get 12GB RAM
Base iPhone 18 To Get 12GB RAM
1 Min Read
Debut Of Season 4 of Ted Lasso Marks the Largest TV Show Release for Apple TV
Debut Of Season 4 of Ted Lasso Marks the Largest TV Show Release for Apple TV
1 Min Read
Lost your password?