Variable Aperture Lens Reportedly Exclusive for iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro could feature a new camera exclusive for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Rumors dating back 2024 suggest that Apple is looking to add a variable aperture camera for the iPhone 18 Pro devices, and until now it was believed that the camera upgrade would come on both the Pro and Pro Max models.

Now, it doesn’t look to be the case with the camera reportedly to be exclusive for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It’s been revealed that eventually the variable aperture lens would be adopted by the device in the Tata Electronics internal file leak back in June.

The iPhone 18 Pro was not seen in the file that was leaked but it was not sure if the device would not get the camera. A variable aperture has never been integrated by Apple for the iPhone.

Apple is expected to release the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September this year.