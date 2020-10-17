Verizon Ad highlights mmWave 5G in iPhone 12 and Chris Rock

In the ‘Hi, Speed’ event we got to know about the benefits of 5G. Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO even had a segment where he explained about the faster connectivity.

Verizon’s latest marketing campaign is the same, with a video ad featuring Chris Rock who does the demonstration. The iPhone 12 lineup supports 5G connectivity and mmWave bands in the US. Thus, the iPhone 12 models should be able to connect to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Verizon iPhone 12 Ad

mmWave is 5G technology that delivers burst of data in short distances, an ideal setup in urban areas. 5G in 6Hz is generally slower but travels further, which makes it suited for rural and suburban areas.

Apple says its smartphone has more 5G band connectivity than other brands. LTE is also supported to save battery when updates are running, for example.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 pre-orders are underway, and the first wave of shipments are expected to happen October 23.