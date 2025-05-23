Weight and battery specs of iPhone 17 Air leaked online

A post on the Naver blog claims that there is now an exact weight and battery capacity for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

A user by the handle ‘yeux1122’ said that the iPhone 17 Air will have a 145-gram weight and a 2800 mAh battery capacity. Furthermore, the size will be 6.6 inches. It’s believed that the exact specifications come from a ‘confirmed sample’ of a factory that will mass-produce the device. The 145 grams is close to Apple’s previous iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 2, while the battery capacity is close to that of the iPhone 12. The post did not say anything about Apple using a high-density battery, and if they decide to do so, then the estimated battery capacity might increase anywhere from 15 to 20 percent.

The iPhone 17 Air may adopt a new battery technology with its partner TDK. The company is preparing its new silicon-anode batteries to device makers in June.