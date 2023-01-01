WhatsApp leaves iPhone 5c and iPhone 5

WhatsApp will no longer support the iPhone 5c and iPhone 5 starting December 31.

The popular messaging app will stop working on nearly 50 devices at the end of the year after dropping support for iOS 11 and iOS 10 in October. This means iPhone 5c and iPhone 5 users were no longer able to install WhatsApp on their phones.

The iPhone 5c was launched in 2013 and had iOS 7, while the iPhone 5 was launched in 2012 and had iOS 6. Both products had the same A6 chip and gained support until 2019.

Currently, the WhatsApp app is available to iPhone users who have iOS 12 or later. It’s recommended that users back up or transfer their chat data and history before the end of December.

WhatsApp says that dropping support on older phone models allows them to improve the app experience on modern smartphones. The company said that only a few users are still on the iPhone 5c and iPhone 5.