iPhone

WiFi 7 to land on the iPhone 16 Pro lineup

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Pro

DigiTimes recently reported that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will support Wi-Fi 7 capability.

Advertisements

The Taiwan-based supply chain publication said that the Pro models are expected to have better connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 is a wireless technology that enables devices to receive and send data on 6GHz, 5GHz, and 2.4GHz bands in a simultaneous manner. This means the device puts out faster speeds while having a reliable connection and offering a lower latency. In comparison with data transfer speeds, wi-fi 7 is believed to put out a speed of 40Gbps max speed, which is more than four times that of wi-fi 6E.

iPhone 16 Pro

Rumors of wi-fi 7 technology started when Jeff Pu, a supply chain analyst, said that they would arrive on the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. The iPhone 15 lineup currently supports wi-fi 6E. The iPhone 16 models are expected to launch in September this year.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Emergency SOS
Japan iPhones now support Emergency SOS via Satellite
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Online leaks reveal iPhone 16 camera and colors
1 Min Read
M3 iMac
The M3 iMac with 256GB Storage is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
LG display to supply OLED components for next iPhone SE
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.6
Dual display support added to macOS Sonoma 14.6
1 Min Read
Silo
Season two of ‘Silo’ launches in October
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $154 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence pushed back to iOS 18.1
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
US WhatsApp users up to 100 million users
1 Min Read
Torrenting Apps
Torrenting apps enter AltStore PAL in the EU
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $19 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18 Beta
Fourth iOS 18 beta released
1 Min Read
Lost your password?