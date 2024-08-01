WiFi 7 to land on the iPhone 16 Pro lineup

DigiTimes recently reported that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will support Wi-Fi 7 capability.

The Taiwan-based supply chain publication said that the Pro models are expected to have better connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 is a wireless technology that enables devices to receive and send data on 6GHz, 5GHz, and 2.4GHz bands in a simultaneous manner. This means the device puts out faster speeds while having a reliable connection and offering a lower latency. In comparison with data transfer speeds, wi-fi 7 is believed to put out a speed of 40Gbps max speed, which is more than four times that of wi-fi 6E.

Rumors of wi-fi 7 technology started when Jeff Pu, a supply chain analyst, said that they would arrive on the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. The iPhone 15 lineup currently supports wi-fi 6E. The iPhone 16 models are expected to launch in September this year.