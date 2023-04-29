Windows Phone Link app arrives on iPhone

Microsoft begins rolling out support for Phone Link app on the iPhone.

The Phone Link app is available on Windows 11, and soon, iPhone users should be able to receive and send SMS, view notifications, and receive and make phone calls straight from their Windows computer. With the iMessage app, the functionality will be limited due to a lack of support in terms of conversation history, group chat, videos, and photos. The Link to Windows for iOS is also required for this to work.

A Bluetooth connection to the iPhone is required to see the messages on a PC. Microsoft mentioned that iOS 14 or newer is required, and the Mac and iPad are not yet supported. The tech giant mentioned in its blog post that the feature will be rolling out, and all Windows users will see it by the middle of May. The company launched a test for the Phone Link app on iPhone in February this year.