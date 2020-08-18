Wistron aims for 10K workers for Its iPhone factory in India

Wistron, one of Apple’s biggest assembly partners plans to hire 10,000 workers for its Narasapura-based iPhone production facility.

Wistron has presences in multiple facilities in India, with Narasapura being the third site. The factory began iPhone production as a testing phase but has recently been preparing for a higher output.

New Indian Express has mentioned that Winstron aims to make iPhones at a faster pace, and intends to increase its workers from 2,000 to 10,000 in the Narasapura facility. The company will need to follow the Karnataka Industrial Policy, which says that 70% will have to be local workers.

Gaurav Gupta, Industries and Commerce Department Principle Secretary confirms the hiring process and says it has already started. One official mentioned that hiring will be done via a phased manner- recruitment for experienced and new job seekers follow the current walk-in interviews for diploma and ITI graduates.

Apple has invested in India’s production capacity as part of its diversification process and to generate more sales in the country.