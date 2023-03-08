Yellow iPhone 14 color now official

Rumors of a yellow-colored iPhone 14 have come to life as Apple announced the model today.

The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 will be having a new color option. Pre-orders for the Yellow iPhone 14 will go live on March 10, and availability for the model will start on March 14. Currently, there aren’t any new colors for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro.

The yellow iPhone 14 joins existing color options, including (PRODUCT)RED, Purple, Blue, Starlight, and Midnight. In 2019, Apple launched the iPhone 11 in yellow, and a year after introducing the Yellow iPhone XR model. Apple also announced that there will be four new colors for iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Silicone Cases, including Sky, Iris, Olive, and Canary Yellow.

Advertisements

The iPhone 14 is Apple’s newest flagship phone, with a dual-camera system, A15 Bionic chip, and safety features such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS.