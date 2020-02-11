You may be able to use your Apple Watch and iPhone as Car Keys in iOS 13.4

Your Apple Watch and iPhone may become wireless car keys if the evidence found within iOS 13.4 beta is true.

Code containing references to ‘CarKey’ API were discovered in iOS 13.4 beta. The feature may allow Apple Watch and iPhone users to unlock their NFC-compatible cars and even start them up with the mobile device and wearable. What’s amazing is that the car key feature may work even if the device isn’t connected to a network or have run out of charge.

Pairing starts when you open the Wallet app, then continues to the carmaker’s app. You can pair your iPhone near the vehicle’s NFC reader, to which CarKey now shows up in the Wallet app. You can continue to pair it with your Apple Watch if you want.

Apple’s CarKey feature is nothing new, but it’s the first to offer unlocking technology for a wide range of vehicle brands and models.