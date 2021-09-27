YouTube Video reveals battery life of iPhone 13 Pro Max

A YouTube video made by Mrwhosetheboss recently showed the battery life of the newly launched iPhone 13 Pro Max. It’s said that the iPhone 13 flagship model boasts a longer runtime compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The video also showed the battery life of the four iPhone 13 models on a single full charge, with Maini claiming that all of them were set to equal brightness levels, had a 100% battery and were used the same way.

The longest-rated battery life was the iPhone 13 Pro Max, having reached 9 hours and 52 minutes through continuous usage. Maini mentioned that it was the longest an iPhone has reached in his testing. The iPhone 13 Pro reached 8 hours and 17 minutes, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini reached 7 hours and 45 minutes and 6 hours and 26 minutes, respectively.

The video spans 11 minutes long and shows off other iPhone model battery life aside from the iPhone 13 models.