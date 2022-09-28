YouTuber tests iPhone 14’s new crash detection feature in real crash

A YouTuber by the tag ‘TechRax’ has uploaded a new video showing the iPhone 14’s Crash Detection feature in a real life scenario.

The video, which is about 6 minutes long, tests the iPhone’s ability to detect a real car crash in a controlled environment. It’s been stressed that the crashes were done in a ‘safe environment’, with the car being outfitted to be driven remotely and rammed into junkyard vehicles.

As for the efficacy, the Crash Detection did a consistent job of recognizing each crash and pushing the notification.

The Crash Detection feature is exclusive to the iPhone 14 and works the same as the Apple Watch Fall Detection. In the event of a car crash, the iPhone registers the impact and sends out a notification that users must attend to in ten seconds, or else the device will contact emergency services. The video is available to watch on TechRax’s official YouTube channel.