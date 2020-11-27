iLounge Logo

iPod Touch Black Friday deals are now live

iPod Touch Black Friday

The all-new iPod Touch models are now up for a sweet deal for Black Friday. Thanks to Amazon, today you can save up to 5% on the iPod Touch.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPod touch (256GB) - Silver (Latest Model) Apple iPod touch (256GB) - Silver (Latest Model) $399.00 $379.95 Buy on Amazon
Preview Product Price
Apple iPod touch (256GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) Apple iPod touch (256GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) $399.00 $379.00 Buy on Amazon

Since limited number of units are put up to sale, you might want to grab one right away for stocks run out.

While this deal might not be so entertaining for many, you wont find a better price on the iPod Touch anywhere else.

