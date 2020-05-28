Apple iPod Touch (PRODUCT RED) drops to $179

If you are looking for a discount on the (PRODUCT RED) iPod Touch then you should buy it from Amazon. The Product Red line of the products sold by Apple can save lives as Apple partners with RED to donate the earnings from these products to Global Fund for COVID-19. Now you can enjoy your favorite products and also save lives.

Apple iPod Touch

Amazon offers some amazing discounts on the iPod Touch (Product RED). It is the 32 GB latest model of the iPod Touch. The original price of this model is $199, but when you buy on Amazon you only pay $179 saving you $20.

The red color makes it look even more dashing. The iPod Touch has a 32 GB storage space and runs using the A10 Fusion chip for two times faster performance. It also has three times faster graphics. It has a front-facing camera that allows you to make FaceTime calls. It also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The 4-inch Retina display makes it bright and colorful.

Amazon offers a $20 discount on this product. You should hurry and buy the iPod Touch (PRODUCT RED) before the deal ends.